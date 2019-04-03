Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

ROSE stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.98. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 249,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.