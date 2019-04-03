Roku (ROKU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $69.11. Approximately 14,410,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,959,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Roku to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Roku to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 3.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Chas Smith sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $707,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $120,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,148. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 2,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

