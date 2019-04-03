Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Receives $31.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 12,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,483. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $812.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.