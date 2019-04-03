Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, VP Alan Boswell sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,765.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,352.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/robinson-capital-management-llc-has-85000-position-in-kayne-anderson-mlp-midstream-invstmnt-co-kyn.html.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.