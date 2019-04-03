Robert Joseph Mcnally Acquires 12,660 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,897.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Mcnally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 1,496 shares of EQT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $28,573.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,682,000 after purchasing an additional 687,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,274 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,470,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1,770.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,387,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,888,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,466,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

