Rialto Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00383436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.01815872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00254870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00407455 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

