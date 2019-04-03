Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) PT Set at €19.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHK. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €21.71 ($25.25).

Shares of RHK opened at €26.50 ($30.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1 year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €28.30 ($32.91). The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

