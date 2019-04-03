Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

