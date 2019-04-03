Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after buying an additional 1,128,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.