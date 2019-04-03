Reviewing Spire (SPIR) and Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Spire alerts:

97.0% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Spire does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spire and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marvell Technology Group 0 2 16 0 2.89

Spire presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 725,174.73%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Spire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group -6.25% 7.95% 6.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire and Marvell Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 4.74 -$179.09 million $0.85 24.27

Spire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology Group.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Spire on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which includes Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into various end devices, including enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom and application-specific integrated circuits; and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for enabling wireless infrastructure networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.