Reviewing Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) & Its Competitors

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Goosehead Insurance to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $60.15 million -$8.90 million 129.65 Goosehead Insurance Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 33.23

Goosehead Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance Competitors 187 682 771 39 2.39

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance -8.54% -23.68% 18.95% Goosehead Insurance Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance rivals beat Goosehead Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

