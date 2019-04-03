Reviewing Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) and Its Peers

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFF) is one of 176 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million -$112.90 million -0.11 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $11.22 billion $760.39 million 12.31

Bellatrix Exploration’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 1999 8216 11847 389 2.47

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -64.23% -19.75% -11.17% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -7.33% 3.64% 5.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration peers beat Bellatrix Exploration on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.