Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

RPAI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 105.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 2,350,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,893,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

