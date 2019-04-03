Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after purchasing an additional 573,022 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

