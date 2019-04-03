Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

NYSE:RH opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 522.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.