Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.12

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 608453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,980,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $28,000,343 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

