Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,760 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,760 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/resources-management-corp-ct-adv-sells-1760-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.