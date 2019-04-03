RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have commented on REN shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of REN stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 865,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 3,397.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 267,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 463,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

