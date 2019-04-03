RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of analysts have commented on REN shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
Shares of REN stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.28.
About RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW
Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
