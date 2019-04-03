Regions Financial (RF) Given a $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a market-perform rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised Regions Financial from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

