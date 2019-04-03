RB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/rb-capital-management-llc-sells-2344-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.