Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 44,146 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $8,120,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,328.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCO stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.22. 767,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 44,146 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/raymond-w-mcdaniel-sells-44146-shares-of-moodys-co-mco-stock.html.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.