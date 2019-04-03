Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,810 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 628,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

