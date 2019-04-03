Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 49.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.70. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

