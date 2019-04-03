Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,335 Shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 81.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

NYSE DEX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

