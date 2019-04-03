Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 261.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,680,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 822,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

In other Denbury Resources news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $980.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.58.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/raymond-james-associates-raises-holdings-in-denbury-resources-inc-dnr.html.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.