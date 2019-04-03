Raymond James & Associates Has $828,000 Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKQ opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

