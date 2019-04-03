Qutoutiao (QTT) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Qutoutiao to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao Competitors -4.73% -8.07% -1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million -$294.51 million -5.18 Qutoutiao Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.49

Qutoutiao’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Qutoutiao and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qutoutiao Competitors 703 2501 5486 277 2.60

Qutoutiao currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Qutoutiao’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Qutoutiao rivals beat Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

