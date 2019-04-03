Quilter PLC (QLT) Insider Mark Satchel Sells 38,693 Shares

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Mark Satchel sold 38,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £56,104.85 ($73,310.92).

Mark Satchel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mark Satchel sold 38,258 shares of Quilter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £53,561.20 ($69,987.19).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 152.36 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. Quilter PLC has a one year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (up from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective (down from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

