Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGX. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock worth $1,199,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,888,000 after buying an additional 1,000,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after buying an additional 1,128,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,075,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

