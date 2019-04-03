Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $36.91 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00076593 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00459968 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007357 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000382 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003520 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.