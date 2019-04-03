QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Short Interest Up 83.9% in March

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,533 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 4,759,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,068,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-short-interest-up-83-9-in-march.html.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.