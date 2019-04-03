QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Short Interest Up 83.9% in March

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,533 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 4,759,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,068,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $46.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.