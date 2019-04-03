QCR (QCRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. QCR has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. QCR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares in the company, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in QCR by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

