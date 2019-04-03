Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qorvo Inc Issued By KeyCorp (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. TheStreet upgraded Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

