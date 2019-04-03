Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education Inc Raised by Analyst (STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of STRA opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $154.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $989,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,168,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,063 shares of company stock worth $3,393,475 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.