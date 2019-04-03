Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $21.56 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $7,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $95,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $36,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $41,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $100,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas F. Karam acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,117,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 271,992 shares of company stock worth $5,563,886 over the last three months.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

