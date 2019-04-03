Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc (BYL) Raised by Analyst

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baylin Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.30 million and a PE ratio of -30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.50.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, small cell, DAS, and base station markets primarily in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

