Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $394,846.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 97,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $6,713,115.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,757.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,689 shares of company stock worth $33,866,930 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-position-trimmed-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.