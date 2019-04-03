Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden Sells 5,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,211.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,818,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11,963.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

