Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNF. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of FNF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 55.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

