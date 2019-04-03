Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Reduced by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

WY stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

