Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Decreased by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $250.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.41.

PXD opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

