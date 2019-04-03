Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Lowered by Analyst

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

HTLD stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,976,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,493 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

