Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education Inc Issued By Barrington Research (STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $773,040.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,063 shares of company stock worth $3,393,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

