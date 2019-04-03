PureTech Health (PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 163.41 ($2.14) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

