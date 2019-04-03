Pure Storage (PSTG) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of PSTG opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.72. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 173,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 38.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,666,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,188,000 after buying an additional 738,838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 352,306.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

