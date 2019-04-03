Publica Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Publica token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Publica has a market cap of $348,530.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Publica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00377928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01792165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00256860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00418960 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica launched on August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio . The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official website is publica.io

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

