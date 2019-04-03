Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,416 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,673,000 after buying an additional 10,189,895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,398,000 after buying an additional 7,610,336 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,495.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,356,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,317,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,301. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-sells-5416-shares-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.