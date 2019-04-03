Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.04 Million Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of WABCO worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

NYSE:WBC opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

