PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Michael Schmertzler acquired 66,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $87,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,451. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

