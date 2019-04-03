Prudential (PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,063 ($26.96). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,044.75 ($26.72).

PRU opened at GBX 1,605.50 ($20.98) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total transaction of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 38 shares of company stock valued at $56,404 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

